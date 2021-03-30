A second life is coming to F.W. Gross School, and we are glad to see it.
The Victoria school district partnered with the Childhood Learning Institute at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to create the CLI Early Education Center at F.W. Gross. The center will cater to children who are 3 years old through first grade.
This is a win for the southside, the F.W. Gross community and Victoria as a whole.
Families were heartbroken when F.W. Gross, William Wood and Guadalupe elementary schools were closed in March 2019. The 5-2 board decision was finalized after the efficiency and resource management task force suggested the closure because of declining elementary enrollment and shrinking fund balance.
The 293 students from F.W. Gross were divided between Aloe, Crain and Hopkins elementary schools.
Although, those students can never learn at F.W. Gross again, a new generation of students can grow in the old hallways that the southside community values.
Students from the F.W. Gross area will be among the first to experience comprehensive early education. Children in the attendance zone will be the first eligible to enroll. Enrollment will open to students outside the attendance zone but still within the district.
Before coming to Victoria, the Childhood Learning Institute has served 1.2 million students since opening in 2003.
The campus is scheduled to open in August. Now through April, officials are focused on hiring its staff for the location.
Families continued to use the F.W. Gross campus and playground as a meeting place for their children to socialize and play within the neighborhood.
The reopening of the campus is a great step for the families and children in the neighborhood.
It is great to see the district show residents just how valuable F.W. Gross is and was to the community by reopening its doors for future generations of learning.
