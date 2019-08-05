Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Randle W. (Randy) Galneau wishes to extend our gratitude for the many kindnesses, condolences and prayers we have received from our many friends and neighbors.
We would especially like to thank our EMS families in Goliad, Cuero and Victoria and the DeTar ER and Otto Kaiser ER personnel.
Jean Edwards, Goliad, and the family of Randy Galneau
