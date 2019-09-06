Editor, the Advocate:
We would like to thank our families and friends for helping us during this very difficult time in the loss of our beloved son and brother.
We appreciate all the kind words, phone calls, prayers, flowers, gifts and food. You have shown to us in this time of sadness.
The family of Ted Villarreal.
Angie Villarreal, Victoria
