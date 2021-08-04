This week, National Farmers Market Week, is a good time to bring attention to the contributions of the vibrant Victoria Farmers’ Market as well as those in surrounding areas such as Cuero, Goliad, Yoakum, Edna and Ganado.
Farmers markets give local farmers and small businesses a place to sell their products but also provide fresh, stable, healthy food alternatives for members of the community. The Victoria Farmers’ Market sells fresh produce, which rotates depending on what’s in season; a variety of meats including beef, chicken, turkey, pork and lamb; baked goods including vegan and gluten-free varieties; coffee; macarons; nut brittles; pickles; jellies; jams; salsas; popcorn; plants and soaps, among other offerings.
As recent events have shown, local food sources can offer stability in uncertain times. The market in Victoria picked up a number of new customers as a result of a couple of food shortages that happened in the area, said Meridith Byrd, market manager.
First, in March 2020 when the economy started to close down because of the pandemic, new customers came to the market and showed Byrd photographs on their phones of empty meat and produce aisles at grocery stores. During that time, the market sold out of everything but a handful of jellies and pickles by around 11 a.m., she said. Then, with the freeze, another influx of customers descended on the market when trucks could not get in to restock grocery shelves.
“When you’re depending on food that comes from anywhere other than a local source, it has to be trucked in, and it’s vulnerable to weather, government shutdowns, closed roads,” Byrd said. “We had so many people coming in and seeking us out as a source of food because their traditional channels were closed. That underscores our importance to our community of being a viable food source no matter what’s going on in the world and with the weather.”
Additionally, shopping at farmers markets gives shoppers one-on-one experiences they cannot get in grocery stores, said Bianca Speed, who shops regularly at the market in Victoria. Speed likes being able to ask the farmers about whether they had to spray their vegetables, and if so, how much, which is important to her.
Vendors are also able to tell their customers details about the ways their products are brought to market. For example, Henneke Farms shares that their livestock is grass-fed rather than grain-fed, and their animals are not penned up but rather roam free in the pastures.
Furthermore, farmers markets offer a pleasurable shopping experience in the open air. Some, such as the Victoria Farmer’s Market, feature local entertainment and a playground for children.
Last but not least, shopping at farmers markets means all of the money spent stays in the community.
Farmers markets serve an important function in our community for farmers and small business owners as well as members of the community looking for healthy, stable food options. We are glad to see these community-minded and fun markets in our area continue to grow, and we encourage everyone to venture out to explore them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.