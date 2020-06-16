Texas is one of only three states in the U.S. that has refused to reveal which nursing homes have had COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started.
But the Center for Medicare and Medicaid recently pulled back the curtain a little on nursing homes in the state with its own national facility-level database, which includes the majority of facilities in our region.
The COVID-19 nursing home database reflects reports federally funded nursing facilities are required to submit to the Centers for Disease Control at least once a week.
At least eight COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death were tied to Crossroads nursing homes, according to the federal data and additional reporting by the Advocate.
That is a minuscule fraction of the more than 95,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and almost 32,000 related deaths among residents and staff were reported to the CDC by federally funded facilities as of May 31.
But, more importantly, those figures represent our neighbors, colleagues, friends and family.
Listing COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents and staff, supplies and staffing shortages, testing availability and bed and ventilator capacity, the preliminary data provide a snapshot of how individual facilities are faring during the pandemic on a weekly basis.
Not only is this information that families, residents and the public have the right to know, but also information that we can learn from and use to better respond to our most vulnerable population.
The federal agency said the information aids in surveillance of nursing homes, which have seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and supports actions to protect the health and safety residents and staff.
The data is not perfect nor complete. There have been reports of errors and 12% of federally regulated nursing facilities are not included in the most recent version.
The spreadsheet, which includes more than 30,000 rows, is also hard for the average person to make sense of, as Patty Ducayet, the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, pointed out.
But as facilities become more familiar with the routine reporting, the federal agency expects the data to stabilize.
All seven facilities in our region that did not submit the required reports when reporting started in May, for instance, have said they have since been able to start reporting or are working with the federal agency to resolve onboarding issues.
Mandated COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents at nursing facilities in the Golden Crescent region was also completed last Wednesday, according to Sarah Quick, health care coalition preparedness coordinator for the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council.
The state has advised facilities that they will receive results within seven to 10 days of testing, she said.
This means the next set of data released should provide a more complete picture of the pandemics' effects on our local nursing homes.
For families who are worried about their loved ones they can only visit by window, phone or video chat and the general public, this is a step toward deserved transparency.
