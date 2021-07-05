The following editorial published on June 23 in the Telegraph (UK):
As feared, the imminent departure of the remaining NATO troops from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban to fill the power vacuum. On Monday, the organization’s fighters took control of a key district in northern Kunduz province and encircled the provincial capital. The insurgents have chalked up a string of battlefield victories over government forces as they pursue an accompanying campaign of assassination and intimidation against westernized Afghanis.
The last American troops were due to leave this month under a timetable set by former president Donald Trump. This was extended until Sept. 11 by Joe Biden who is contemplating another slow-down to thwart further Taliban gains.
But will this make any difference without an enhanced military commitment that no one wants? This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first troop deployment in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, making it America’s longest war. Popular pressure in the U.S. for a full withdrawal is strong.
One aim of the NATO coalition was to train and equip the Afghani police and army to stand up to the Taliban, but recent setbacks indicate that this is wishful thinking despite the confidence of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who is in Washington for talks this week.
Meanwhile, the insurgents have seized huge quantities of military kit left behind by NATO forces, further strengthening their position. Any residual hope lies in the search for a political settlement which continues despite a halt to talks. The prospect of the U.S. staying for longer might encourage the Taliban back to the negotiating table. But as the clock ticks down to Sept.11, they are less inclined to do so.
