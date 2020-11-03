When most people think of a bad day, they imagine a tough day at work, losing a wallet or getting a flat tire.
But for those who have experienced the agonizing terror of learning a child, father, mother or family member has been grievously injured, the triviality of those everyday misfortunes are quickly drawn into focus.
On those day of days when we hope and pray with all our being for the well being of those we love, we look for help from one profession in particular — first responders.
Selfless and brave, these professionals regularly put themselves in danger all in the interest of helping those who need it the most.
That sacrifice and dedication are why we recognize these deserving professionals on Oct. 28, National First Responders Day, a congressionally designated holiday since 2017.
Considering the unfortunate ubiquity of accidental injuries, honoring first responders one day out of the year is the least we can do.
In the U.S., accidental injury remains the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 1 and 44.
Literally every day for the past 20 years, at least one person has been killed in a vehicle crash in Texas. Often, the number of people killed in crashes each day is in the double digits.
On Tuesday, the Victoria Advocate not only published a story reporting the fatal crash of a Bay City driver but also a heartfelt thank you letter from a reader to the Victoria first responders who he credited with saving his life in July.
“Due to their professionalism and timely response I’m still alive and making a slow recovery,” according to a letter from Peter and Sandy Spradling, of Victoria. “I want everyone involved to know we are extremely grateful for their response and their professionalism in everything they did in my time of need.”
First responders in and outside the Crossroads demonstrate that life saving professionalism on a daily basis and ask for nothing in return.
We may never be certain when life-shaking tragedy will befall us and turn our routine lives upside down.
But we can be sure of one thing.
On the worst days of our lives, first responders will always be ready to answer our calls for help.
