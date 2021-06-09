Flood waters come with unseen dangers, and the community should proceed with caution.
May was one of the wettest months the Crossroads has seen this year, according to the National Weather Service. Victoria County saw 16.21 inches, which is beyond the typical 5.18 inches seen in previous years.
With the rain, comes risks and dangers such as flooding.
Flood waters should not be played in or taken lightly. Flood waters may seem like a simple excess of water, but it comes with dangers just below the surface.
In the past month, flood waters have caused cars to become overwhelmed with water, stalled vehicles on the road and even led to the death of a 15-year-old girl in the Crossroads.
An Inez girl died after swimming in flood waters. Raelyn Reyes, 15, was pulled into a storm drain and was later found unresponsive.
In early June, two drivers had to be rescued from high waters in Lavaca County.
Flood waters are dangerous, and caution is a necessity.
Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Never walk, swim or drive through still or moving flood waters.
With flooding comes sharp and dangerous objects, unseen storm drains, sinkholes and other hazardous materials. It is why people should not play in the waters.
People on foot are not the only ones who need to proceed with caution.
As little as 6 inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, including pickup trucks and SUV, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
If your vehicle stalls in deep water, the department insists on leaving it and moving to higher ground.
With the rainy month and hurricane season upon us, residents should be vigilant when it comes to flood waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.