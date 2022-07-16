Preserving the city’s history is crucial.
Victoria’s school district has placed two former school buildings for sale with hopes that the new owners will preserve them for years to come.
Both offer a wide array of opportunities for the new owners.
It would be a shame to let the two buildings – Mitchell School and Guadalupe Elementary School – sit vacant and go to waste from lack of use or worse, be torn down.
The schools have served their communities for decades. Mitchell School has served the longest – since 1902.
Mitchell School, which sits on an entire city block on Commercial Street, is a grand old dame of local structures. It is one of the oldest buildings in the city.
Its location near downtown would make it a perfect location for giving it new life.
As the city council works to enhance downtown to bring in more businesses, arts and residents, the building could be repurposed in any number of uses.
It could be refashioned into apartments or condos. It is within walking distance of downtown, giving its residents easy access to the business or nighttime events.
Some have talked about the possibility of the building being made into art studios and galleries and even public access markets.
Also mentioned as possible uses have been making it into a museum or cultural center.
Another set of ideas pitched includes tying the former campus in with the Memorial Park across the street to develop a recreational area.
All of these ideas appear to be workable possibilities at this point.
The Guadalupe Elementary School campus, which sits on 8 acres in rural Victoria County, could be repurposed into a community center for the residents of the Guadalupe and WoodHi communities.
The former classrooms could be transformed into meeting rooms or galleries for artists and musicians to work or teach classes.
The larger rooms such as the cafeteria and library could be developed into large spaces for community events.
When the Victoria school board voted to close Guadalupe Elementary School in 2019 many former students of the school objected, citing the community atmosphere present in the school for generations.
Repurposing it for community use would keep that atmosphere alive.
We don’t know who the new owners will be once the bidding ends on Aug. 8.
We don’t know what uses the new owners will have in mind.
We do know these buildings, which have served important roles in the education of many generations of families, need to remain viable buildings. They need to be cared for and preserved for many more generations.
The buildings’ days as places of formal education may be complete, but they still have purpose. They still have a lot of life’s lessons to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.