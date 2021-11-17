Formosa Plastics has long been a cornerstone of our local economy.
The company is still fresh off a $5 billion expansion that brought in hundreds of locally trained employees. As of 2019, its Point Comfort complex employed 2,400 Texans, along with 1,000 contractors. Its annual payroll totaled $226 million and the company was the largest taxpayer in Calhoun and Jackson counties.
Yet Formosa has repeatedly drawn criticism from residents concerned with the pollution of local bays and waterways by plastic pellets released from the facility, which present concerns for the health of local marine life and the local consumers who enjoy it.
That criticism culminated in a lawsuit and a record $50 million settlement in 2019 after U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt, a Ronald Reagan appointee, said the company had violated the Clean Water Act by discharging plastic pellets and PVC powder into Lavaca Bay and Cox Creek.
While the settlement was unprecedented, Formosa is likely just one of dozens of petrochemical facilities leaking plastics into the Gulf of Mexico and waterways across the continent. Jace Tunnell, founder of the Nurdle Patrol, a citizen-led environmental group that collects plastic pellets, said there are about 45 to 50 such companies in Galveston Bay alone.
Now, thanks to Formosa’s collaboration with an engineer selected as part of that settlement, the company has instituted a new system to monitor its discharge of plastic pellets, powder and flakes around the clock.
Aiza Jose-Sanchez, the engineer chosen to design the monitor, praised Formosa’s employees for their collaboration and said about two dozen of them helped adapt her design to the specifications of Formosa’s facility.
So far, the monitoring device has confirmed Hoyt’s findings. Formosa was charged with 55 violations between June, when it began operating 24/7, and early September, incurring $1.2 million in fines which will be paid out to the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust and awarded to local environmental projects.
In the long run, we hope Formosa can continue to work with Jose-Sanchez and internally to reduce the plastics discharged in its storm water and wastewater systems and one day, reach environmentalists’ goal of “zero discharge.”
The continued health of our cherished coastal habitats demands it.
But in the short term, Formosa should be praised for working with the plaintiffs in the settlement to do what few, if any, plastic companies have done: keep track of its own pollution.
In doing so, it is establishing what could become a new industry standard.
Of course, other companies are unlikely to voluntarily monitor and address their own pollution. Retrofitting old factories is expensive to do.
But Rep. Todd Hunter, a Republican, introduced a bill during this year’s Legislature that would have required plastics companies statewide to adopt similar standards for monitoring and addressing their own discharges — in what could become a new industry standard.
That bill was referred to committee but did not advance. We hope Hunter files it when the Legislature convenes again.
If he does, Formosa’s actions could serve as a model for other companies to follow.
We don’t believe Formosa has to choose between being one of this region’s largest employers and financial contributors, and being a leading corporate environmental steward.
It can, and should, do both.
