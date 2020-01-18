The unincorporated town of Bloomington takes one step up and at least two steps back.
This isn’t the fault of the good people who live there. They are backed into a corner by systemic problems that leave them few options. The latest problems of the Bloomington Independent School District, as revealed in the Advocate’s recent investigative report, are part of a long line of bad news for the town.
Bloomington has a proud history as a station on the St. Louis, Brownsville and Mexico Railway, built in 1906, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Settlers named it after their hometown of Bloomington, Ill.
“When the railway completed a branch from Victoria to Port O’Connor in 1912, Bloomington became an important crossroads,” the historical association reports. “The next year the town was incorporated, and its population grew to 600 by 1925.”
But the corporation was dissolved in 1929 to enable Victoria County to build a road through the site from Placedo to Victoria.
This seemed like a good idea in 1925, but the move set Bloomington on a slow course for disaster. Few in power have looked out for the town’s best interests ever since.
The discovery of oil around Bloomington in 1947 brought prosperity for a while. The opening of DuPont and Union Carbide plants in the 1950s also provided good jobs.
Eventually, though, the plant workers who could afford to do so moved to Victoria and beyond to get away from the plants and the pitfalls of living near oil drilling.
Bloomington’s population has dropped by about 400 since 2010. The median income of its residents is about half of those living in Victoria. The value of its homes is about a third of those in Victoria.
The sobering economic statistics tell only part of the story. Bloomington residents and their neighbors in unincorporated Placedo deal daily with tainted water. They battle the crime and other indignities that come with the rise of slumlords there.
Victoria County man convicted of extortion in military court now president of Bloomington water board
They’ve long endured a school district struggling to meet academic standards and fielding athletic teams with inadequate financial support and losing records. Now, they are learning about a report of misuse of the limited public funds they do have for their schools. This comes on the heels of Hurricane Harvey walloping Bloomington in 2017.
What’s the answer for this failing town? In the short-term, Bloomington’s new school superintendent, Mark Anglin, seems intent on openly sorting out the mess. He is working on recommendations for greatly improved financial accountability.
Harvey is even providing some measure of revitalization to Bloomington in the form of Hope Meadows, a 40-home subdivision being built for those devastated by Harvey.
But the underlying problems remain for a town most public officials have long forgotten. County, state and federal officials need to re-examine the steps they have taken — or have failed to take — that have led to the conditions in Bloomington and other unincorporated towns across Texas.
Discussions about solutions need to start with the Victoria County commissioners.
What grant money can be sought for a regional water system? How can the town be more than a collection of man huts, substandard housing rented by the week to those who have no alternative?
The school district woes point toward the lack of oversight by the Texas Education Agency. The state agency and the Texas Rangers need to investigate the serious allegations in the Advocate’s report.
That’s just a start, though. Bloomington’s disintegration is decades in the making. How much longer will Victoria just keep looking the other way?
