Once again, another great October weekend is about to happen. A weekend that will provide some flavorful food and drink, wholesome family-friendly entertainment and some amazing arts and crafts.
Bootfest is about to begin Oct. 4 and 5.
The two-day musical, culinary, cultural – and free – festival in Deleon Plaza has earned the rank in the past nine years of being the signature event of our city. And because of the top-notch planning, led by the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau, it will certainly put another smile on the thousands of faces of our Crossroads neighbors and out-of-town guests.
This will certainly be a must-see, must-do event.
And, yes, fireworks launched from the top of One O’Connor Plaza will return to close out this year’s edition of Bootfest.
The musical portion will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in downtown Victoria with talented musicians that will pay tribute to some legendary rock performers, such as the Eagles, Bon Jovi and Van Halen.
But don’t worry, the event has not lost its roots.
On Oct. 5, four popular Texas and traditional country musical acts will take the main stage from 5 to 11 p.m.
“Bootfest is a wonderful way for the community to come together – families, young couples, older couples, groups of friends, children – a great mix of community members,” said Joel Novosad, director of the Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Kids’ Corral will feature inflatables and activities for the children. Trick roper Kevin Fitzpatrick will perform with his horse. Among other western crafters, Camargo’s Western Boots from Mercedes will perform boot-making demonstrations.
Other attractions include the DeTar Healthcare System 5K, the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show and the Shooters Bar Washers Tournament. Twenty food vendors will serve barbecue, seafood, snow cones, ice cream and various other fair foods. Beer and other beverageS also will be available. Merchandise vendors will sell apparel, jewelry and home decor.
Not too long ago, it was said that Bootfest is a gift from the city of Victoria to all the people who attend.
Over the years, the value of that gift has been proven again and again.
The event is a worthwhile investment and a great display of civic pride.
And we hope to see you at this year’s celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.