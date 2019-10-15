For a trauma patient who’s losing blood, every second counts.
When first responders arrive at the scene of a wreck or another incident where someone’s been seriously hurt, they must provide first aid and, if needed, arrange for the injured person to be transported for treatment. The problem is that when a person needs lifesaving care, such as a blood transfusion, there’s a chance they could die before they make it to the hospital.
The Victoria Fire Department is seeking to avert this type of tragedy through the rollout of a new partnership with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. Through the Brothers in Arms program, fire department medics will carry whole blood in their vehicles so that they can immediately administer transfusions.
It’s a simple solution – and an effective one, with research on a similar military program indicating that these types of on-scene transfusions can decrease mortality rates up to 25%, according to a news release from the Victoria Fire Department. Yet Victoria is one of only a few cities in Texas that administers whole blood in the field. Dr. Samantha Gomez Ngavmmtikul with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center explains that this type of partnership is difficult to coordinate and that the process “take(s) a lot of really involved and enthusiastic stakeholders, like (Victoria Fire) Chief (Tracy) Fox has been a huge proponent, and Dr. John McNeill.”
Everyone who worked to make this program a reality deserves the thanks of the entire community. Make no mistake, though; the need for support doesn’t stop here. Program organizers are now seeking out blood donors to ensure that first responders have a steady supply. Male O+ donors are specifically needed for the Brothers in Arms program for compatibility reasons and because men’s blood has more antibodies than women’s.
If you’re an O+ male or if you haven’t donated blood in a while, consider scheduling a donation appointment with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. Your donation could save a life – and thanks to the Brothers in Arms program, we can expect to see even more lives being saved in the future.
