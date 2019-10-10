“The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude.” – Thornton Wilder, American playwright and novelist
Victoria Preservation Inc., a nonprofit that works tirelessly to preserve and protect our region’s history, is inviting you to pay your final respects to 10 individuals who are resting for all eternity in Evergreen Cemetery.
Each of these former residents lived their lives as we do now – being true to themselves and striving to leave an indelible mark on the community.
Beneath each headstone, lies a story worth telling.
Through historical research and with the talent of area thespians, these lives will be brought to the surface again for two nights in “Gone but not Forgotten,” the 2019 Cemetery Tour by Victoria Preservation Inc.
“Part of what we do is to keep these stories alive,” said Jeff Wright, executive director of the nonprofit.
The event – a key fundraiser for the organization – brings in hundreds of area residents and out-of-town visitors for a night of historical theater, all set in the darkness of a moonlit cemetery that dates to the 1850s. Visitors are divided into groups that stroll through the gravestones to hear the stories of the dearly departed.
“I’m surprised every year by some of the stories we come across,” Wright said.
For example, tour visitors will meet Robert Clark, a capitalist who owned a meat canning business in Indianola and who died during the 1875 hurricane.
David Irvin was a territorial judge in Wisconsin who was appointed by President Andrew Jackson and later settled in Victoria.
Fernando De León, the eldest son of Mexican empresario and Victoria founder Martín De León, also will greet guests, as well as George H. French, who owned the Victoria Advocate from 1901 to 1942 and who also served as chief of the volunteer fire department.
These are just four of the 10 spirits who have long awaited your visit. They are not fictional characters, but real people whose stories have survived their short time in the living world.
They are not scary ghost stories. Nor will there be any ghouls to frighten visitors.
In years past, these have been stories about love and tragedy, passion and perseverance.
“Gone but not Forgotten” is worth the time and the price.
The money will go to support Victoria Preservation Inc. – a worthy cause – and the night may provide some words of wisdom from someone who has long passed.
And maybe those words will still resonate in our lives today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.