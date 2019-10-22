After Victoria passed its most recent game room ordinance, the number of game rooms plummeted from double digits to a mere handful.
And now Victoria County commissioners will have the chance to regulate the businesses outside city limits.
In September, House Bill 892 went into effect, giving all Texas counties the ability to regulate game rooms’ locations, hours, memberships, permitting and numerous aspects on penalty of fines up to $10,000.
That privilege was previously available to municipalities and about half a dozen counties in Texas.
In light of the new regulating power for commissioners comes an important and unavoidable question.
Should commissioners write a strict ordinance with teeth sharp enough to cut into illegal gambling in Victoria County?
Or should they take a hands-off approach and leave game rooms be?
After all, game rooms are legal in Texas.
While that may be, many Crossroads law enforcement officials have little doubt that many if not most game rooms are giving illegal payouts.
Game rooms are forbidden to pay winnings in excess of $5 or 10 times the amount required to play. This requirement is spelled out in Texas’ “fuzzy animal” law, which was created to allow games of chance for children.
Initially, winnings were meant to be inexpensive items – like the plush, fuzzy animals we’re all used to at arcades, fairs and pizza-party restaurants.
But authorities doubt that fuzzy animals or cheap household goods like paper towels and detergent are packing game rooms into the early hours of morning. If you’ve ever driven past a game room late at night, you may have noted the many vehicles parked outside.
That’s for a good reason.
Warrant affidavits secured by law enforcement to raid these illegal businesses show that undercover officers and confidential informants won hundreds of dollars. That’s some pretty serious money for a state where gambling is supposed to be illegal.
And the illegal businesses can become quite sophisticated without regulations, making investigation and prosecution a difficult affair.
Two game rooms in Victoria County that were recently raided allowed only members to enter. Members used an electronic key fob to enter, and the game rooms weren’t taking new members.
Illegal game rooms can also skirt weak permitting requirements by changing owners and employees to avoid liability.
Many of their owners aren’t even from the Crossroads and have set up shop here precisely because they have been run out of metro areas where oversight is strong, authorities say.
But it’s just a victimless crime and a bit of fun, right?
According to authorities, game rooms not only take away dollars from city and county tax revenues, they are also hubs for criminal activity like money laundering.
One Crossroads prosecutor who went with law enforcement officers on one such warrant execution noted stacks and stacks of cash in their safe.
So it’s not surprising that illegal game rooms may be less likely to report crimes out of fear of bringing down the law on their own operations.
That tolerance for illegal activity can attract all sorts of criminal activity.
Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said he found the number of 911 calls on blocks with game rooms significantly outpaced other comparable areas, leaving him to believe strict regulations were necessary.
His county’s game room ordinance, which he authored, has a 14-page permit and demands game rooms report and update lists of owners and employees. It also requires them to make all deposits via check to a single bank.
While Wortham said game rooms harm the communities they reside in, he added there is another, more vulnerable victim – the customers themselves.
Often, he said, customers can fall into an addictive cycle of gambling that compels them to squander money that should go to essentials.
He knows people personally touched by addictive gambling. Do you know someone like that? How did illegal gambling affect the lives of their families?
While legal game room owners should get their shot at success, there have to be some special rules in place. The game room industry is a unique one and rife with potential for abuse.
That’s why county commissioners should implement an ordinance with strong accountability and regulations.
For too long, illegal game rooms have drained Crossroads communities because of weak or nonexistent regulations.
And it’s time for that to stop.
