For centuries, dating back to biblical times, a census has been held at a set time and residents are asked to comply and be counted.
In the United States, since 1790, we are counted every 10 years, as set out in the U.S. Constitution. On April 1 the official census will be a taken.
We will be asked to answer the questions via a paper questionnaire that will be mailed by mid-March, talk to a census taker on the telephone or in person or, for the first time, answer online.
While many people think it is an inconvenience or an invasion of their privacy to answer the questions, it really is not.
It is important that we comply for many reasons.
It is also important to remember the Census Bureau keeps all answers confidential.
Not only does it give the government an idea of how many people live in our great country, but it also gives local leaders a good idea of how their towns have grown and in what areas.
It breaks down populations by ethnicity, age, education and number of people in a household.
In the few questions asked, it gives analysts a good snapshot of who is in the United States.
The analysts follow up each year with questions to random areas to help keep the census updated annually.
A recent update showed that for years income inequality has worsened across the nation, while staying stable in Victoria.
People often ask why is this information important. The answer is simple – it helps city and county governments when applying for grants to make improvements such as to streets or other infrastructure.
It also helps nonprofits understand where in the community people need help with life’s basic needs of shelter and food.
Population data is also used to promote economic development and create the city’s comprehensive plans.
As businesses look at the Crossroads to possibly move to or expand, they look at the population and see if it is growing. A growing population is a good economic sign that business is healthy and people want to stay in the area.
As a Victoria official said recently, “I think it speaks to the overall health of your city to have a growing city rather than a declining or a stagnating city.”
This is true, now more than ever.
Another important reason to answer the census is it helps determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. Congress.
Based on the 2010 census, Texas gained four seats in Congress giving it 36 representatives. That could increase by three in the 2020 census based on an analysis from Election Data Services, using estimates from the Census Bureau.
Having more representation in the nation’s capital will help Texas continue to grow.
District lines that determine who represents us in elected positions from the city/county to the federal levels is also determined by the census results. Every 10 years the districts are redrawn based on population changes.
But the change in the number of representatives and the district lines are all dependent on how many people answer the census forms.
If the majority of the residents answer, it will continue to help the state and our cities.
But if it is ignored and less than a majority returns the completed forms, then Texas and the local communities will lose. Based on the 2010 census, Texas received $43.3 billion in federal funding, based on amounts from the 16 largest federal programs that allocate funds based primarily on census data.
When deciding if you should answer the census form, the answer is clear. Yes, you should complete the form by April 1. The information gained will help your city, county and state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.