A Crossroads judge had a novel punishment for a 21-year-old juror who showed up late on the first day of a recent Victoria County trial.
District Judge Bobby Bell required the man to not only attend the entire trial but also pen letters of apology to the jurors who had managed to make it on time.
The judge also demanded the man write him a letter explaining what he had learned from his tardiness and resulting punishment.
If that seems rough, just consider the judge could have ordered the man to spend the next 30 days in jail.
Sometimes judges are less understanding, like the time when District Judge Eli Garza ordered a woman to spend 30 days in jail after she interrupted the court with profanities and then fought with a bailiff.
But they always aim to be fair and pass down punishments just severe enough to get the message across.
Most of the time, simply ordering the unruly person to take a moment and consider the consequences is enough.
When it comes to punishing those found in contempt of court, judges have wide leeway to impose a variety of punishments, some of them more creative than others.
According to two Crossroads judges, it’s not about ruining someone’s day or month.
Rather, it’s about making sure they understand the importance of respecting the courtroom and, by extension, themselves.
After all, it’s the justice system that separates our society from the kind of animalistic chaos depicted at the start of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
While there are no specific rules for decorum spelled out in Texas laws, judges are responsible for ensuring court proceedings for the defendants, witnesses, attorneys and others who rely on it.
Failing to do so not only can put a wrench in the whole system, it also opens the door for increasingly bad behavior.
And even minor infractions, such as being late, can effectively stall justice, particularly when courtroom calendars are already near capacity, as they are in many Crossroads counties.
For example, a section of the Texas Lawyer’s creed begins, “Lawyers and judges owe each other respect, diligence, candor (and) punctuality.”
The requirements for showing respect to the courtroom can vary from judge to judge, but there are some general guidelines.
For one, children should not be taken to court. And they are unlikely to make a judge or jury more sympathetic, one judge said.
While some judges may not care much about dress codes, it’s generally not a good idea to try to offend with your wardrobe.
One judge said he understood some defendants and audience members simply did not have the money to afford “nice” clothes.
But he also admitted to speaking up when a woman wore a Christmas sweater depicting Santa Claus holding her chest. He also couldn’t remain silent when a man wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “F--- the law.”
Some who come to the courtroom may act out because they fear losing control in a setting that inherently requires authority to be placed with the judge.
But Crossroads judges say that’s by design and for the benefit of everyone who has to use the system.
That being said, it’s simple: Those who disrespect the courtroom are really just disrespecting themselves.
