Jaywalking should not be punishable by death.
It’s a minor traffic offense that can cost offenders fines ranging from $1 to $200.
It shouldn’t cost them serious injuries like shattered bones, internal injuries or concussions.
Sure, pedestrians should cross roadways safely, legally and properly, but let’s not forget where the ultimate responsibility lies in ensuring we have a safe community for drivers and walkers.
That burden lies with the local, state and federal officials who we have chosen to serve us.
And they owe us – every one of us – a safe community.
When that responsibility is shifted onto the shoulders of walkers by blaming them for unsafe behavior, let’s remember that our officials have a duty in addressing this dire issue.
In 2018, 6,227 pedestrians were killed, marking a 250-death increase from 2017. A few of those were here in Victoria, including Encarnacion “Chon” Munoz, a 67-year-old Victoria man.
And let’s not forget the tragic death of Kevin Garza, an 11-year-old Bloomington boy who was fatally struck by a passing vehicle as he walked to school one morning in 2016.
First of all, keep in mind why pedestrians sometimes cross dangerously.
Some pedestrians simply lack education about how to properly cross or the potential dangers in play.
That’s why Victoria police, including Police Chief J.J. Craig, often give pedestrians a verbal warning instead of a ticket.
Others commit the minor infraction for the sake of saving time.
Drivers should understand that walking takes time, often a lot of time.
When a person doesn’t have an automobile, they depend on their legs.
Sometimes walking to the nearest crosswalk can take minutes. Then the walker often has to double back, losing even more time.
Placing crosswalks along roadways where such crossings are rare would likely limit such chronic jaywalking locations, planners say.
While the city and county does offer a bus system, it can cost adult riders $1.50 for one ride or $65 for a monthlong pass.
That may not sound like much, but those costs add up fast, especially for riders with children.
Any pedestrian who regularly walks through Victoria knows that the city’s sidewalks often end suddenly and crossing signals as well as crosswalks are intermittent.
Those challenges are often wholly unfamiliar to drivers, city planners say.
For example, did you know that one of the city’s busiest intersections, at North Navarro and East Rio Grande streets, is wholly lacking in crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signals?
These are hardly problems unique to Victoria, pedestrian advocates say.
They are common to the entire nation and especially Texas, where the transportation system has been designed to overwhelmingly support drivers.
But it’s not about competing interests, they also say.
After all, everyone is a pedestrian at some point, and using your legs outside is not just about utility.
It’s also great fun.
Walking, jogging and biking are exercises that can greatly improve physical and mental health while also giving residents a chance to meet neighbors and explore their community.
So, let’s stop making ourselves prisoners to our vehicles and start making our community safer and more enjoyable for everyone.
