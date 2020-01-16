Victoria City Council members plan to kick around a few new ideas for Bootfest, and they seem ready to exchange its design for one that is not so costly to taxpayers.
City leaders have said publicly that they want to keep the annual regional festival, but they also want the two-day event to support itself financially. They don’t want to keep fueling Bootfest year after year with money from the Hotel Occupancy Tax, or HOT funds.
Such a move is a good goal.
But the City Council is headed for a delicate task because they want to cut expenses yet still make sure they don’t reshape Bootfest into something that loses its appeal to the thousands of residents and visitors who attend every year.
Between 7,500 and 7,900 people attended the free festival in downtown Victoria on Oct. 4 and 5, not including daytime visitors Saturday. In 2018, about 7,000 to 9,000 people attended.
The 2019 festival lost about $115,000, according to the city. Bootfest has lost money every year since it began in 2011, which officials say is hard to avoid when the event is free.
Bootfest hasn’t received a HOT fund allocation since 2016 and has been relying on a reserve fund and revenues to operate since. The reserve fund had about $112,000 left in it for the 2019 festival, but after the total expenditures, the reserve was left at a negative amount of about $2,400.
This shortfall prompted Joel Novosad, director of the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau, to recommend the council approve a budget amendment of $50,000 from HOT funds to Bootfest to replenish its working fund balance after the recent expenditures, leaving it with about $47,000. The council voted to transfer that money on Jan. 7.
But it also sparked dialogue about some areas and suggestions that city officials should consider in rethinking Bootfest.
In a search of other funding options, one idea that surfaced is charging an admission to Bootfest. To do that, organizers would have to really think about the ticket price and what would get people to pay it. Such a move might be unpopular because Bootfest traditionally has been free. The event would have to offer something to visitors in return – perhaps better-quality merchandise and food through its vendors. Also, the quality of music entertainment would certainly be a factor if an admission is required.
Another point to consider is the cost for overtime for city workers. That figure was budgeted in 2019 for $30,000, but the actual amount spent was just over $50,000.
This is yet another tough formula the council will have to balance.
City Manager Jesús Garza said it’s an ongoing challenge to find volunteers to work the festival during critical, busy shifts, so city employees who work are compensated with overtime pay.
The city does get lots of volunteers – from civic groups, schools, sports teams and residents who just want to help. But perhaps the city can be more aggressive in its volunteer recruiting and management and not let city workers take up so much overtime.
Yes, the need for police security, setting up and breaking down the festival and cleaning up will likely fall on city workers. But are they all needed to operate beer ticket and beer distribution booths during the event? That’s worth exploring.
Bootfest has become a significant attraction and residents look forward to it every year. But in its ninth year, Bootfest has become a financial puzzle for City Council to solve.
It’s worth taking at look at all expenses, but the burden of cost should not fall only on those seeking a great time at the festival. The city needs to look again at how it plans and manages the event.
At the Jan. 7 meeting, Garza was emphatic about the city’s review of Bootfest.
“I don’t want us to cause any confusion about whether we are having a Bootfest in 2020 or not. Our recommendation is that we do and that we proceed with it as normal,” he said.
Any changes in terms of managing and controlling the expenditures, he said, would occur for Bootfest 2021.
