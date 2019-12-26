Mary Lynn and Chuck McMichael, a music-teaching duo in Victoria, recently hosted a free program, “The Lighted Trail Family Christmas Special,” at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The festive program entertained an audience Dec. 19, especially the children, with lots of interaction related to Bible stories composed by Mary Lynn’s grandmother, Elva Ward Browning. Her children’s book, “The Lighted Trail,” published in 1955, and served as the inspiration for the multi-faceted live program.
Bible stories and scriptural excerpts were set to original music composed by Mary Lynn. The lyrics flashed on an overhead screen so the cast and audience could belt them out in unison. Young actors and actresses called Trail Hands read, pantomimed, sang and acted out Bible stories when fluffy puppets and puppeteers were not exchanging ideas about a character lesson for children. Questions asked of children in the audience were eagerly answered, and candy canes were handed out liberally. Current-day images of the Holy Land opened and closed the stories.
“Our goal is that children will learn that these were real stories in real places that really took place,” Mary Lynn said.
However, the live program is just the tip of the iceberg.
Beyond treating the community to meaningful and lively entertainment, the purpose of the program was to provide an environment that could be filmed and edited into a proof of concept for a 45-episode children’s Christian series for streaming, broadcasting and church programs. The McMichaels have worked on “The Lighted Trail” project for three years.
In the absence of a cost-prohibitive, big-budget pilot, the film footage will be edited into a film to show how the pieces of the partially animated show fit together. Martha Lipscomb, a former producer of “Barney & Friends,” will travel to Victoria in January to help edit the footage.
The McMichaels’ dream is to reach children around the world with the word of God. While they intend to produce the series in English, Spanish and Korean initially, any proceeds made would go towards translating the series into as many other languages as possible.
“We’re not here to make a lot of money and build a lavish home and drive lavish cars,” Chuck said. “Any profit to be made will go back to the mission of spreading the word. We would use resources gained from the series to broaden language translations and get it everywhere.”
The McMichaels want to produce the program right here in Victoria, and members of the community already have stepped up to help.
Mac Haik Ford and Townsquare Media helped get the word out about the performance. An elaborate Thirsty Palms Oasis set filled the Welder Center stage thanks to Paul Locher, of Victoria, and his crew. And George Matthews, also of Victoria, and his team filmed the entire program for editing.
The McMichaels’ out-of-town friend, Bill Holshevnikoff, operated the lighting and spotlights that danced around the audience. The resident of Sonoma, California, owns a lighting company that has lighted stages and studios around the world, including the Sundance Film Festival.
“A lot of folks are turning away from the Lord in this culture, and some of our leaders are finding ways to push God’s word to the side,” Chuck said. “And it’s not acceptable. We want to give kids the opportunity to walk in faith.”
If done right, the characters will appeal to children but also will make parents and grandparents laugh, he continued.
“It can have significant appeal,” Chuck said.
The Victoria Advocate admires the McMichaels’ passion for the series and their desire to teach children around the world important spiritual and character lessons found in the Bible. We wish them the very best in making their series a reality. Read more about the series in the faith section Saturday.
