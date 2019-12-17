Dressed in authentic 18th century garb, the Victoria children shaking jars of cream were indulging in more than just make-believe.
They were not only making butter the old-fashioned way but also participating in a hands-on educational experience that stimulated their brains in ways that lectures and textbooks could not.
Attention has its limitations, and even the most dedicated among us – whether they be children or adults – will find their minds wandering and legs becoming restless after too much time in the classroom.
In early December, teachers at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School abandoned, at least for a day, the rote recitation and memorization that fills most school days for more creative approaches.
They let fifth-grade students out of the classroom, guiding them through a hands-on lesson plan that capped the children’s social studies unit on colonial communities.
During that day, students learned to play jacks, make candles and butter, fashion corn husk dolls, embroider and host a historically accurate tea time, among other activities.
Sure, it’s obvious the children had fun. But, it may be less apparent that they also were learning in a deceptively powerful way.
When students shake jars of cream or thread a needle, they make memories with sensory bookmarks that may well last an entire lifetime. And the curriculum lessons imparted in those memories are carried along in their minds like unwitting but life-enriching passengers far into future.
How many of us adults can recall sitting through long hours of lecture only to find the lesson wiped from our minds days or hours later?
By contrast, how astonishing is it that, after years or decades, we can vividly call to mind a particular sensation or unique event from field trips past?
Additionally, the Our Lady of Victory students who participated learned more than just historical facts.
They also developed problem- solving, group-interaction and imagination-stimulating skills that are key to becoming a well-rounded, successful and happy adult.
Completing a multiple choice test is hardly a skill in high demand. Rather, employers seek those who can engage with and solve real problems, find passion in their jobs and work well with others.
Finally, how many flourishing professionals in our community can trace the beginning of their enchantment with a particular field or study to a single inspiring childhood moment?
In that way, letting a child get their hands dirty in an engine, observe a real-life courtroom, appreciate a nurse’s bedside manner or participate in a ride-along with a peace officer can be a life-altering experience.
So, instead of demanding our children stay still and silent hour after hour in the classroom, let’s try to find ways of getting them out and into the real world.
After all, we live in a fascinating world, and it would be a tragedy to keep our youngest and most easily inspired members from experiencing it.
