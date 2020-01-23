Many leaders and volunteers have overcome numerous and ongoing obstacles to make Hope Meadows, a 40-house subdivision in Bloomington, a reality for Victoria County residents still in need of safe, secure housing after Hurricane Harvey.
At a dedication of the first 10 houses Jan. 16, Mark Longoria, chairman of the board of directors of the Victoria County Long-term Recovery Group, referred to Kevin King, with Mennonite Disaster Service, as the catalyst that kept the project going when challenges appeared along the way.
“We were all so exhausted; it was so much work; and there was not enough money,” Longoria said. “But after his speech, we were so energized and we came together … and there was no more talking and dreaming about it – it was going to happen. You could have chosen anywhere off the coast, and you chose us, and we are thankful.”
King’s speech at the dedication also was inspiring.
“When our investigation crew arrived a week after Hurricane Harvey, we saw broken beyond repair, but God saw hope beyond belief,” King said. “We saw and heard your longing hearts for the healing of this community. There is one word for that: Esperanza. Hope.”
He said Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers from Canada and the U.S. poured into Bloomington to put their hands, feet and faith into action. “Esperanza. Hope.” He credited the leaders onstage and the many others in the background with taking a risk, combating failure, putting one foot in front of the other, and moving forward. “Esperanza. Hope.” He thanked the many donors that believed in the project and put their dollars into action and the numerous organizations that helped facilitate the work. “Esperanza. Hope.”
“Now to 40 families that will move into the property, they are going to move into these homes of hope,” King said. “Know that you are walking on holy ground for it is the God of all hope that we serve. To God be the glory. Esperanza. Hope.”
Also speaking at the dedication, County Commissioner Danny Garcia shared that Google Earth still showed an empty field where houses now stand.
“So many things have happened with groups working together,” Garcia said. “God put all the pieces in place.”
In the beginning, the family that owned the property where the subdivision is located sold it for far less than they could have. In order to secure funding sources for the project, the visionaries, without any money, needed to hire an engineer to draft plans for the subdivision. In stepped Ben Galvan, owner of CivilCorp in Victoria, and Randy Janak, vice president, who agreed to perform the work upfront without compensation. The oilfield injection well in the middle of the property needed removing to the tune of $40,000. Longoria drove to Houston to meet with representatives of the oil company who agreed to handle all aspects of the removal. To accommodate the schedules of the volunteers who are building the houses, the subdivision had to be developed in an untraditional sequence of steps. Many of the Disaster Aid Ohio volunteers farm and must be home during certain times of the year to provide for their families. And the list of conquered challenges continues.
Much of the work fell on the shoulders of Longoria, Garcia said.
“I’m so thankful for all the mentors who have spoken in my life and said you can do this, keep dreaming, keep meeting with people, keep pushing, we are going to see our families recover here in Victoria County,” Longoria said.
During the dedication, volunteers from Disaster Aid Ohio gathered in front of the stage and recited a house blessing in unison, men and women taking turns, and sang “For God So Loved Us” in both English and German.
The men prayed: “A home is not just a dwelling but a fellowship with God’s glory that can be shared from generation to generation.”
And the women followed: “We dedicate these homes with God’s love and understanding that it may be shared with joy and sorrows, with laughter and tears, with hearts and kindness throughout the years.”
Also during the dedication, the families were presented with gifts including wooden items handmade by volunteer woodworkers from Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, and California, among other states, coordinated by Daniel Harasim with the Long-term Recovery Group and Jess Sheppard, a fellow woodworker. Quilted wall hangings made by Mennonite women were presented to each family as well.
“Seeing this hanging on your wall … all of the pieces are different – different shapes, different colors, different sizes,” said Bev Claassen with Mennonite Disaster Service to the families. “Perhaps that can remind you of the many people who helped build your home. Mennonite ladies all over the country did it because they love Jesus and they love you.”
And the community holds the potential to help victims of future disasters.
“This community can be a model throughout Texas and the nation. When I travel to FEMA, we are getting heads turning, wanting to know what’s happening in Victoria County,” King said in conclusion. “I believe this can be a model for when good people stand up and put the community first, put their hearts and their minds together. Hope Meadows can be a reality in many, many locations across this great land of ours. Esperanza. Hope.”
The Victoria Advocate admires and appreciates the way in which leaders and volunteers from the Crossroads and afar have come together to make Hope Meadows a reality for 40 families in need. And, furthermore, we hope the neighborhood does, in fact, serve as a model for other communities in need after disasters.
