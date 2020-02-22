More than two decades later, people still joke about President Bill Clinton saying “it depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”
The statement is ridiculous because it so clearly comes from the mouth of a politician dodging a direct question.
In similar fashion, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller has been dodging the direct question of whether commissioners will hire an outside firm to conduct a forensic audit. The forensic audit is needed because of the multitude of questions raised about how the county handled millions of dollars in Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
Zeller has insisted a financial audit and a forensic audit are the same thing. They absolutely are not. These are recognized business terms.
Certified fraud examiners handle forensic audits. They look much deeper than a certified public accountant’s financial audit, which looks only at the organization or business’ financial health and its use of generally accepted accounting principles.
Victoria County Treasurer Sean Kennedy explained the difference to the commissioners during their Feb. 3 meeting.
Sean Kennedy, the county treasurer, said during the meeting that an audit should be done by a company that offers more than what a certified public accounting firm would do. The county auditor and treasurer already have checks and balances in place to review the county’s finances – basically, they can review what was spent, but they are limited in their ability to review whether it was spent properly.
Kennedy explained a financial audit by a CPA firm would not “cover what really should be looked at.”
He even pointed the commissioners to a group such as Pope Consulting, based in Austin, that does specific construction auditing, fraud investigations and more.
“If you truly want to look for something, you need to bring in somebody that’s going to look at the construction manager and the work that was done,” Kennedy said. “That’s where there might be some fraud.”
Kennedy spoke clearly, but Zeller and commissioners Clint Ives, Kevin Janak and Danny Garcia chose not to hear him. They voted 4-1 to hire a CPA firm for a financial audit.
Commissioner Gary Burns was the lone dissenter, arguing with Kennedy that a financial audit would not go deeply enough.
Zeller has since tried to confuse the issue even further by saying a financial audit and a forensic audit are one and the same. If he truly believes that, he should have no problem with making a written motion to have certified fraud examiners conduct a forensic audit.
What type of audit should Victoria County contract for to review Hurricane Harvey spending?
Perhaps he’ll do that yet, but he’s shown no sign of trying to clear up matters. Instead, he declared on his Facebook page that the Victoria Advocate was guilty of “fake news” for accurately reporting what transpired during the commissioners’ Feb. 3 meeting.
Because Zeller is struggling with definitions lately, it’s worth reminding him of the meaning of fake news: It is the “spammy made-up stories wrecking Facebook news feeds,” according to Clare Wardle of First Draft News, a truth-seeking nonprofit.
It is not news stories politicians don’t like for whatever reason. It is not coverage of a public meeting by a family-owned local paper. It is not the accurate reporting of comments by the county treasurer and Dennis Patillo, the Victoria businessman and airport commissioner who first called for a forensic audit last summer.
Victoria’s county judge is spinning out of control. It didn’t work for Bill Clinton, and it won’t work here. Eventually, the truth will come out in the wash.
