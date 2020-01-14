The books we borrow follow us everywhere – to the doctor’s office waiting room or that favorite recliner.
Sometimes, we even take them into the bathroom.
So, with so many opportunities to return a late book, movie or other item, why do we sometimes act like doing so is a terrible crime?
When it comes to keeping Victoria’s library public, it’s essential that we don’t chase away potential patrons with unduly severe fines and punishments.
Unfortunately, Victoria doesn’t have the best record in doing so.
While the municipal court may offering more leniency as of late for residents with lost and late items, in the past, misdemeanor warrants for arrest have been issued.
In 2019, the library instituted an amnesty period that allowed those with overdue books to avoid fines as long as the materials were returned.
Similar programs have arisen across the nation in recent years.
And one council member even said the library should consider requiring debt or credit cards on file for library cards.
But criminalizing lost library items and heavy fines make the library less public.
For some, even the maximum $7 fine per item is too much, let alone the hundreds of dollars in fees that can accumulate if the library uses neglects or misses late notices.
For others, the fear of incurring a warrant is too much a risk to chance.
And that is a shame.
Whether you fancy Mark Twain or the latest “Aquaman” movie, the life-enriching value gained from consuming media can be enormous.
And to keep that resource available to all, we should keep the library as welcoming as possible.
If you agree, tell your city council member. The library needs your support.
