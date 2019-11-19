Living in a home you can’t afford is never a good idea.
But what if there simply aren’t enough affordable options available?
For many of those already living on the edge, Victoria’s shortage of low-income and affordable housing has proved disastrous in a fundamentally life-altering way to many.
That’s why many homeless advocates in Victoria say, more than anything, local government needs to address that housing shortage.
Even with the Texas winter deepening in freezing fits and starts, those advocates say the real need is not for warming centers or shelters.
Those are simply temporary solutions, they say.
By contrast, a lack of affordable housing is a widespread, driving factor that is often the first link in a chain of events that leads to a person becoming homeless.
And once a person is homeless, getting back on their feet just becomes harder – much, much harder in many cases.
After Hurricane Harvey hit the area, the number of affordable houses suddenly shrank.
Not only were old homes and apartments most at risk for damage, they were least likely to be repaired and most likely to be abandoned.
And many of those residences were managed by unofficial agreements between friends and family members, meaning planners most likely undercounted the number of affordable houses in the area.
So, when reconstruction and repairs began, the number of affordable homes shrank, and they were replaced with newer, more expensive options.
One Victoria County woman who is suing the federal and state government said her rent went up by hundreds of dollars because she could not find an affordable replacement for her rental.
She was also required to move far away from emergency health services that she considered vital to her son, who suffers from a brain tumor.
That woman was one of the lucky ones, homeless advocates say.
For many of those who were forced into more expensive residences, the increased costs led them into a spiral of debt that ended with them living in their vehicles, in tents or on the streets.
All too often, residents are forced to pick vehicle repairs or other essential costs over rent.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says residents should not pay more than 30% of their income for rent.
But for many living on minimum wage, meeting that basic recommendation is exceedingly difficult if not impossible.
While advocates and activists in Victoria say they aren’t sure what the best solution is, they recommend local government officials offer more economic incentives to developers seeking to build affordable housing here.
That’s important because developers, naturally, seek to earn a profit. And more expensive homes yield more profit.
They also advise those unfamiliar with the plight of those struggling economically to volunteer at shelters and soup kitchens to get an idea about the hard reality many face.
After all, the people facing these dire, life-changing challenges are not strangers.
They are our neighbors.
