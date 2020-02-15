Years ago, a young girl decided she wanted to raise chickens and hogs for the livestock show.
Her parents agreed to let her try her hand at being a farm girl, although they lived in the city.
The first year, she didn’t do too well, but not to be discouraged, she tried again the next year. She was surprised how much better she was at working with the animals this go-round.
With experience, she grew into a farm girl while juggling her schoolwork and extracurricular activities.
By the time she was ready to go to college, she sadly gave up her animals but was so grateful for the lessons learned along the way.
She was also grateful for the support the community residents showed her each year at the livestock show auctions when they purchased her animals year after year, allowing her to make money for the next year’s project and to put some away for college.
Every year, similar scenarios play out as young students show their first animals at the show, while the older students show their last animals and prepare to move on to college.
Raising and showing animals is about more than parading a large steer around a show ring or holding chickens by their feet as they are judged.
It’s about teaching the students responsibility as they work every day before and after school to raise their animals and make sure the animals properly grow to meet the show’s standards.
They also learn to speak with confidence in a public setting and that their appearance tells a lot about who they are.
They also learn time management and bookkeeping and many other skills they will take with them the rest of their lives.
Farms and show barns all around Victoria County are abuzz as the students put the finishing touches on their projects before the Victoria Livestock Show starts Feb. 27.
In its 74th year, the Victoria Livestock Show has helped thousands of students get a start in molding their lives.
Aside from the livestock competition, the show offers a multitude of activities for students including the county fair where they can show off their cooking, sewing, conservation, photography and other skills. Student can also exhibit their welding and building skills with the Ag mechanics show and many other activities.
Many former students come back as adults to help at the show year after year.
Others use those skills to operate successful businesses that have nothing to do with agriculture and some even start successful farming and ranching operations.
The shows are successful because of the huge groundswell of support the students get from the community through visitors to the show and, just as important, those who come to the auction to buy the animals.
Last year, more than $800,000 was raised at the auction, while the year before more than $760,00 was raised for the students.
The hundreds of show volunteers play a phenomenal part in making sure the individual shows happen as planned.
Ask anyone who has worked with the show and they will tell you the reason they put in the long volunteer hours is the kids. The phrase “It’s all about the kids” is repeated endlessly at the show.
As visitors look around at the endless activities designed for the students, it becomes apparent is all about the kids.
But it needs the community’s continuous support to make sure the kids see the support that is there for them.
Show your support by attending the livestock show and, remember, “it’s all about the kids.”
