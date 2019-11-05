For the students who participate, mock trial is about far more than indulging in a little courtroom drama.
It’s about giving young people the first-hand experience of lawyers’ real work in the courtroom.
If you’re unfamiliar, mock trial is an activity in which students hold a pretend criminal or civil trial – often in real courtrooms and with realistic cases.
While no one will be sent to prison or be ordered to pay damages, a mock trial can be nearly identical to the real thing, depending on students’ level of commitment.
There’s plenty to be learned even from mock trials that follow scripts and end in predetermined outcomes.
In these kinds of mock trials, students practice public speaking while getting a chance to experience courtroom procedures.
Participants playing attorneys remember and deliver opening statements and closing arguments. They ask witnesses, who are often played by students, prewritten questions and get scripted answers.
Competitive mock trials, on the other hand, present students with a case file of pretend police reports, insurance contracts, witness affidavits and the like.
Participating students are then asked simply to develop a real trial strategy and win the case.
Often real attorneys and judges determine the winning side based on the strength of their points and arguments.
In fact, that’s how competitive mock trials work with the Texas High School Mock Trial Competition organization.
Each year, thousands of Texas high school students from more than 160 schools participate in regional and state competitions with the group.
In the weeks and months before this kind of mock trial, students write their own opening statements and closing arguments as well as direct and cross-examination questions.
They also anticipate objections from the other side, prepare legal arguments for those objections and practice making those arguments.
If experience is the best education, students who put in the time for this sort of mock trial will likely find themselves well on their way to law school.
In fact, many students who participate in competitive mock trial say the opportunity established in them a fascination that led to a career in law.
But perhaps most importantly, teachers say, students who participate more often than not find they enjoyed the experience.
