Before being elected to the Victoria City Council in May, Mark Loffgren faithfully attended almost all meetings for six years.
Never did he hear much discussion about homelessness in the city. For most council members, the problem was out of sight, out of mind.
That changed this summer after a mentally ill homeless woman began sleeping in front of a nice home in the Old Victoria neighborhood. Police and homeless advocates struggled to help her while unhappy neighbors went to their council members for relief.
Five council members decided at their Sept. 17 meeting that the way to stop this problem was to pass an ordinance restricting where homeless people can sleep. Only Mayor Rawley McCoy and council member Josephine Soliz voted no, listening to homeless advocates who explained the ordinance would not solve the specific problem that prompted the discussion or deal productively with the larger issue of homelessness.
The specific problem remains because of a state law barring law enforcement from putting mentally ill people in jail. Thus, the homeless woman who refused to leave the sidewalk in front of the Old Victoria home still can go right back there even with the passage of this ordinance.
To deal with the situation, the state needs to make more psychiatric beds available for people like her. This is where she belongs rather than a jail.
McCoy has worked for four years with the Gulf Bend Center Collaborative to build a diversion program aimed at getting help rather than prison for those with mental illness. After the Sept. 17 vote, he vowed to keep shining the spotlight on homelessness and key related issues such as affordable housing, adequate mental health care and economic development.
Loffgren also urged the council to conduct a work session on the issue to examine what other steps the city could take to help homeless people. If such additional attention to the issue comes from the city’s debate, then some good is yet possible from a discussion that too often turned ugly.
McCoy also offered his faith in Victoria’s professional police department. Police Chief J.J. Craig has said his officers will do their best to get homeless people to shelter or an acceptable location rather than take them to jail. The Gulf Bend Collaborative has obtained state funding for mental health officers for both the police department and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The council should use this debate to propel forward the hard work of the collaborative and homeless advocates such as Ginny Stafford, chief executive officer of Mid-Coast Family Services. She warned the ordinance could have unintended consequences and explained again to the council that most homeless people, for their own protection, want to stay out of sight when sleeping.
McCoy, Loffgren and Soliz pledged to keep the effort going. “The subject will not be forgotten,” McCoy vowed.
Before the vote, David Frankson spoke to the council to put a face on homelessness. He explained he worked for Hungry Jack’s for 20 years before Hurricane Harvey put the restaurant out of business. After that, he worked for another restaurant that closed.
He said he was grateful for the work he has now at Greek Brothers and acknowledged some of the problems he has experienced were of his own making. He’s trying to find a place to live, but rents and utilities are high, he said.
“It’s not easy,” he told the council, “but I’m not giving up.”
The council should not give up either.
