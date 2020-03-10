After several years and thousands of taxpayer dollars, Placedo could soon have a filtration system up and running that will bring arsenic levels in its water down to meet standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The long awaited improvement should be celebrated if the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approves the system to go online, but the lessons learned along the way also ought not be forgotten by the Victoria County WCID No. 2.
Water systems require constant upkeep and are particularly challenging to run in small communities like Placedo, where funds for repairs, upgrades and operations are in chronically low supply. Placedo is still paying off its wastewater treatment plant, which already needs to be enlarged to meet demand. As the water district embarks on that challenge, they must prepare for bumps along the way, take advantage of assistance opportunities and encourage community members to get involved.
Placedo’s water board discussed taking legal action against the contractor hired to build the district’s arsenic filtration system, but ultimately decided to hire Scott Mason, a project engineer with G&W Engineers, to supervise and provide guidance. Mason gave engineering oversight during the final construction stages to ensure the system would be completed and that the contractor’s build would be approved, he said.
Regardless of the project, Mason said he would recommend water districts budget ahead of time for the potential need of engineering oversight during the construction process to avoid surprise costs down the road.
In most instances, water districts in small communities are going to have to tap into consulting firms for assistance, said Ken Kramer, a water expert with the Sierra Club’s Lone Star Chapter. Technical assistance and guidance costs additional monies, of course, but there are resources available.
The majority of funding available for small water districts is by way of the Texas Water Development Board, Kramer said. While those options are limited, TWDB does provides community outreach to help districts know their options, he said.
The Texas Water Development Board has created regional project implementation teams to assist communities with project development and identify cost-effective TWDB programs that are available to fit needs. All community water districts should take advantage and build a relationship with the regional team to ensure all TWDB assistance opportunities are on the table for board members to consider when moving forward with future projects.
TCEQ also offers free financial, managerial and technical assistance to help public water and wastewater systems comply with state standards and in turn, avoid penalties and fines that can quickly add up. The state agency offers technical training workshops and on-site assistance, including support and education. Free capacity and consolidation assessments are also available, some of which are required if a district applies for certain TWDB funding.
As board member Kathy Moses noted, community members rarely attend board meetings at Victoria County WCID No. 2. While anyone can understand why frustration over systemic issues could lead residents to give up on the prospects of progress, people must move away from complacency and put politics and personal differences aside to improve the quality of water in Placedo and the water district as a whole.
Community support is necessary to achieve such a goal – not just from Placedo residents, but Victoria County commissioners and legislative representatives at-large.
As health scientist Dr. Ana Navas-Acien said, “this should be a priority for all of us together and not just for those who have less and have to face those problems.”
