Running isn’t just good for the body.
It’s also an exercise for the mind and soul, said Thomas Woltz, a Houston running coach and 72-year-old life-long runner.
“You just feel better. You feel mentally satisfied,” Woltz said, adding the activity can improve a person’s ability to set and reach goals in their everyday lives.
Woltz is coauthor of “Finding My Road” a biography that details the life and times of Ino Cantu, a UHV grad and All-American runner.
Aside from its benefit of weight loss, which is important considering one in three Texans are obese, running strengthens the bones and joints, helps maintain a sharp mind especially for older people, reduce the risk of cancer, adds years to a person’s life and can increase happiness, according to a 2018 Runner’s World article.
It can also help a person control mental illnesses like depression and anxiety, Woltz said.
That’s why we salute those who took the challenge to run the Citizens Run Against Cancer half marathon and 5K in February and other recent runs.
Nevertheless, the average Texan can only run about 1/5 of a mile before stopping, according one survey.
But running doesn’t have to be a pain, although there may be some discomfort occasionally involved, Woltz said.
Following a few key preparatory steps can guide a new runner into a rewarding, lifelong path with the exercise.
Aside from a good pair of new running shoes specifically designed for the activity, there’s little else in the way of equipment a runner needs.
Novice runners should set out on a pace that is slow enough to easily carry on a conversation. After all, he said, running with a friend can help pass the time.
Those seeking to get into running should also first consult with a doctor, he said, to ensure they are one of the vast majority of people who will benefit from the exercise.
Although some people have suffered catastrophic health problems while running, those who do are exceedingly rare and almost always had a severe, preexisting health problem.
After a few weeks or longer, new runners should begin to add a bit more time or distance to the runs.
Logging those increases with a log or phone app are key to measuring a runner’s improvement, which is almost sure to come.
Runners’ clubs such as the Victoria Area Road Runners Association can help new runners with obstacles that may arise.
The group welcomes runners of all skill levels and meets regularly each week in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.