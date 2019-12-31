Operating a car, truck or SUV is simple enough. Press one pedal to go and another to stop.
But even the best drivers may find themselves in unexpected situations, and at those times, it’s essential to know what and what not to do.
So, why shouldn’t we ask boaters to also prepare themselves before getting on the water?
For all their serenity and natural beauty, rivers, lakes, bays and seas have their fair share of dangers.
But unlike drivers, only a fraction of Texas boaters are required to educate themselves about safety.
In fact, only those born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, who operate a motorized vessel over 15 horsepower or a wind-blown vessel longer than 14 feet, are required to do so.
This oversight may well have contributed to numerous boating accidents in the Crossroads.
In December, a duck hunter drowned while swimming after his drifting boat near Matagorda Island.
In 2018, a father and his two sons were injured when their boat crashed into a stationary boat near Port O’Connor.
Also that year, a $1-million sportfishing boat sunk off Port O’Connor after crashing into a shrimping vessel.
There are many other similar incidents.
Texas game wardens and expert boaters will tell you these hair-raising accidents may have been avoided.
They say never swim after a drifting boat. The boat, which is designed to move easily through the water, will almost certainly outrun even the strongest swimmers.
They also say boaters should never leave the helm of an underway vessel, even if waters appear empty.
Additionally, an ignition kill switch should always be worn.
Considering the grave possibilities on the water, we should demand that boaters be required to pass safety courses or certifications.
After all, while you and your family may be boating experts, can you say the same for everyone else out there?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.