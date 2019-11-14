Children and grandchildren of Advocate Advantage members need to wrap up their wish lists for Santa Claus because he’s coming to town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In an effort to get those sleigh bells jingling (“ring ting tingling, too”), we at the Victoria Advocate will host a free movie night with Santa Claus at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts for the readers we serve every day in the Crossroads.
Those with any type of newspaper subscription, including all digital and home delivery plans, are invited to bring their young family members for a free visit and photo session with Santa Claus. A screening of the festive 1996 Christmas classic, “Jingle All the Way,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad and Phil Hartman will follow.
As parents and grandparents arrive with their children and grandchildren, they will fill out a form with information including the child’s name, age and gift wishes for Santa for the newspaper.
One photo will publish in the front section of the newspaper each day from Dec. 1 to Christmas as part of the annual Christmas Child feature. Also on Dec. 25, the newspaper will print all of the photographs not yet published. A Victoria Advocate staff photographer will snap the images worthy of any newspaper front page, Christmas card or picture frame, and the photos will be available for purchase online.
The Welder Center will sell an assortment of snacks, such as popcorn and cookies, and beverages, including soda, coffee and water, at the concession stand.
From the event organizers and photographers to Santa Claus and his helpers, the roles that will make the event possible are filled by Victoria Advocate employees who want to help make the holidays merry and bright.
Subscribers should register before the event at victoriaadvocate.com/jinglealltheway. Those interested in subscribing before the event can call 361-574-1200 or go to victoriaadvocate.com and select subscribe in the toolbar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.