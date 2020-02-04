A man was recently traveling the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge’s one-way driving tour when he spotted a bald eagles’ nest.
Several hundred feet off the left side of the road, the nest is easier to mistake for a wide spot in a tree than one of the most iconic species reproducing.
The nesting pair of bald eagles are the first on record at the refuge in nearly half a century, according to Laura Bonneau, the refuge’s visitor services manager, who suspects they have nested at the refuge in the past but gone unnoticed until now.
“We miss so much because we can’t be everywhere at every moment, which is good,” she said. “That is kind of what makes this place so special and why there is so much here.”
You can make a trip to the refuge to see the rare sight of bald eagles nesting or the infamous whooping cranes that usually stay till April, but the wildlife you encounter will be inherently different during every visit.
We should all make the time to take advantage of the discoveries that await us at the refuge, a national treasure that gives us the opportunity to connect with nature and wildlife in a society where time spent outdoors is decreasing.
In 2017 The Nature of Americans National Report study found that more than half of adults reported spending five hours or less in nature each week, and parents of children 8 to 12 years old said their kids spend three times as many hours with computers and televisions each week as they do playing outside.
Despite the small amount of time spent in nature, the vast majority of adults surveyed reported that nature is highly important for their physical health and emotional outlook, while nearly all of the children said exposure to nature promoted their physical, psychological and social well-being.
Time, always in short supply, was among the top two barriers that adults listed as a barrier that prevented them from accessing high-quality nature experiences.
But if we make the time to scroll through social media feeds on our phones and binge watch television shows then why can’t we make the time to take advantage of the outdoors at places like the refuge?
As author and naturalist Henry David Thoreau once said, “It’s not enough to be busy, so are the ants. The question is, what are we busy about?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.