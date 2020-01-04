A community works best when good people row together, navigating the rough waters that inevitably appear.
Somehow, the Victoria Independent School District and the YMCA of the Golden Crescent are not just rowing out of synch – they are in entirely different boats.
For 28 years, the YMCA has provided an after-school program for VISD elementary students. At their last meeting, school board members voted 6-0 on their consent agenda to switch from the Y to a for-profit company called Right At School.
William “Bud” Oliver, president and CEO of Victoria’s YMCA, said he was caught completely off-guard. Perhaps Oliver should have known more, but the district was far from radically transparent with the public about a change that affects hundreds of children and their families.
The issue started appearing in recent months in the board’s administration reports but only in vague language such as “exploring additional after-school options.” The public didn’t know the YMCA’s position on 12 VISD campuses was at risk.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and board members say Right At School will bring additional academic enrichment opportunities for students. That’s a worthy goal, but the costs and the measurements of success are unclear.
The YMCA offers homework help and other academic programs, along with the typical recreational opportunities for students who have put in a full day already. It’s certainly possible the Y could do more academically and could stand to have its after-school program scrutinized after three decades of operating on Victoria campuses.
But it’s unlikely a for-profit company is going to offer its services to parents for less than a non-profit that funnels any money it makes back into the local program and has a stated focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA, founded in 1844, has a 175-year history of service.
Right At School, founded in 2011, is listed by Crain’s as one of Chicago’s fastest-growing companies with a five-year revenue growth of a whopping 524 percent. The company is a rising educational powerhouse with lots of glowing reviews on its website.
Both relatively new in their roles, Shepherd and Oliver are smart, proven leaders with new energy and ideas to bring to Victoria. They need to get together.
Along with the cost to parents, the bottom-line comparison they and the community need to make is the level of service provided to children and their families. VISD should provide a clear and defined measuring stick to the community for making this assessment. If students are more academically enriched by Right At School, how will that be demonstrated?
VISD signed a one-year contract with the company. That should be considered only a test and not the final answer. The district has much more listening and learning to do.
If the assessment of the two programs is even close, the district should go back to the YMCA. The community has invested millions of dollars in the Y since it started in Victoria in 1902. The city of Victoria’s $1.6 million investment for a new YMCA/municipal pool in 2017 is an excellent recent example of different public entities making a bigger splash together for the common good.
At the same time, the YMCA should re-examine its programs to make its best presentation to the school district and the community before a new contract is signed next year. The YMCA board and the school board need more practice paddling together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.