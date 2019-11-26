For many of our area teams, the excitement of Friday night lights has extended well into the playoff season – but for the most part, the lights of Memorial Stadium have stayed dark.
Local teams have been electing to take the action as far away as San Antonio rather than come here because our neighborhood stadium is sadly out of date, with cramped locker rooms, inadequate lighting and – most importantly if you’re trying to attract playoff games – deteriorating turf that barely passes a safety test.
This is more than a loss for players leaving the Crossroads in search of good-quality turf or for fans who’d love nothing more than to drive to a nearby stadium to cheer on their favorite teams. Playoff games attract out-of-town fans, and those fans spend money – on food, on gas, on hotels if they stay overnight – to say nothing of the rental fees VISD could be collecting if only the school district had a playoff-quality stadium to offer.
All of that could change soon, however. That’s because Frost Bank recently made a donation to VISD that promises to be a touchdown for the district as well as the community.
Frost Bank pledged a $600,000 donation to replace Memorial Stadium’s turf in exchange for naming rights – a common enough transaction in the world of sports venues. Starting next year, athletes from VISD and (we hope) many other schools will be playing on state-of-the art turf at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
The donation marks a turning point in a long-fought battle to overhaul the aging stadium. The memory of the failed 2017 bond proposal still stings for those who had their hearts set on a total facelift for Memorial Stadium along with other districtwide renovations. However, as an investment in VISD athletics and the community, the new turf is a huge step in the right direction.
By funding this much-needed boost for the stadium, Frost Bank is showing it recognizes the benefit of having a playoff-ready stadium. The donation is in line with the vision expressed by new VISD athletic director Bobby Jack Wright: to move on from the bond failure by seeking donations from individuals and institutions that want our community to be able to take pride in our athletic facilities.
We thank Frost Bank for this investment, and we hope others will likewise step up to aid the district where the bond failed. For now, though, we’ll be looking forward to next year’s football season and the prospect of watching playoff games on our home turf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.