The state fined the Placedo water district last week for failing to collect drinking water samples to test for lead and copper, but the small town south of Victoria is hardly alone.
More than 30 community-owned water systems in the Crossroads have received violations from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality since 2015 for not complying with the Lead and Copper Rule.
Put in place by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1991, the rule is geared toward ensuring the two metals are not contaminating water flowing from faucets to drinking glasses and exposing communities to serious health risks.
Water districts must prioritize testing drinking water for lead and copper because the consequences of contamination are too significant to risk, particularly for the youngest people in our communities – the children we have a responsibility to protect.
Lead and copper usually enter drinking water when plumping materials that contain the metals corrode. Older homes or buildings with lead pipes, typically those built before 1986, are the most significant source of lead in water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Too much copper can cause vomiting, nausea, liver damage and kidney disease.
Lead poisoning poses the most significant risks to children. After building up in their bodies, the metal can affecting nerves and development in the brain, leading to hearing loss, kidney damage, reduced IQs and slow body growth in addition to painful symptoms.
A study conducted by the American Public Health Association found that early childhood lead exposure in Detroit, Mich. was strongly associated with poor academic achievement in elementary and junior high school.
The levels of lead and copper in our community-owned water systems might be acceptable in terms of health standards, but there is no way of knowing without conducting proper sample testing.
The water systems in the Crossroads that received Lead and Copper Rule violations were largely those serving our poorest, most vulnerable communities. We must do better by those most in need.
The parents who live in them deserve the information they need to protect their children’s health just as much as those who live in the most affluent corners of our region.
As neighbors, friends and family, we all ought to demand water districts do a better job of ensuring lead and copper are not seeping into our most precious resource.
