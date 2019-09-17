Whether you’re a proud East Titan or a mighty West Warrior (or a parent or family member of the same), we can agree on one thing: There’s nothing like gathering under the Friday night lights to cheer on your favorite team.
This Friday, Victoria East and Victoria West will meet once again at Memorial Stadium, surrounded by their bands, cheerleaders and eager spectators. The rivalry game is the event of the year for many as the crosstown rivals meet to determine which Victoria school district high school has the best football team.
For those old enough to remember, the scene may evoke memories of the rivalry between the former Victoria High School and Stroman High School. For decades, the Raiders and Stingarees ignited the city’s school spirit with their own rivalry, but all that changed in 2000 when the schools merged to form Memorial High School. Now there was no crosstown competition, friendly or otherwise. Although the district and the city had their reasons for establishing a single high school, we couldn’t help but feel that something was lost.
Before long, VISD decided to split its high school students into East and West, and we had two football teams once more. The two schools are relatively new, but the East/West rivalry has flourished in the short time they’ve been around, and the football game is an important reflection of that.
While the two high schools may be rivals, that doesn’t mean they are enemies. Friendly competition in the form of an ongoing rivalry is a great way to foster good sportsmanship while encouraging athletes to give it their all on the field. And of course, it adds another level of investment for the spectators who come out to show their loyalties.
We hope you’ll come out to Memorial Stadium this Friday to cheer on your team, whichever that may be. And for those who can’t make it, the Advocate will be there to provide live coverage so you don’t miss any of the action.
