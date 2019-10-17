For 60 years, residents of small, picturesque Yorktown have gathered with visitors from surrounding areas to celebrate their Western roots.
Let’s make it 61 years at Yorktown Western Days Friday through Sunday in Yorktown City Park.
While Yorktown Harvest Feasts were celebrated prior to the 1920s along with Yorktown’s Little World’s Fairs shortly thereafter, the origin of the festivities as they currently exist came about later.
According to a 2008 Yorktown News-View article, Leslie and Cecil Mueller’s M&M Rodeo Company is credited with organizing cowboy parades that evolved into Western Days. The aim of the parades was to promote the rodeos south of Yorktown.
Because of a shortage in saddle-broken horses, the processions of the rodeo cowboys on horseback were a “wild sight” with broncs bucking through downtown Yorktown, according to the article.
In 1958, the Muellers teamed up with the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce to involve the entire community in the Western parade in conjunction with a two-day rodeo, and the rodeos continued for almost two decades.
According to the same article, the Yorktown News reported in 1958 that the parade-watchers “hightailed it” to the Mueller’s Smith Creek Arena after the first community parade:
“We saw cars bumper to bumper all the way over the hill, and as they wended their way into the grounds, more and more kept coming. The show got underway about 9 o’clock, and a thriller it was ... with mean, ornery broncs and bulls, and fast, elusive calves, there were plenty of spills, thrills and chills ... as good a show as we’ve seen anywhere.”
The free festival has evolved over decades into a three-day Texas country music event filled with activities for families. Jason Boland and the Stragglers will headline the festival Saturday night, and eight other live bands will perform throughout the weekend. Food vendors will serve a wide variety of fare with plenty of kid-friendly options. Beverages will range from 16-ounce cans of cold beer to hot flavored coffee, and an arts and crafts market will sell all sorts of unique merchandise.
Children will make memories at the mutton bustin’ competition, pig scramble and carnival, among other activities. Blacksmith and chainsaw carving demonstrations will entertain the crowd along with a BMX bike and skateboard exhibition. Other entertainment will include a washer pitch/horseshoe throw, mechanical bull riding, a quilt show and an arrowhead and artifact exhibit. Proceeds from the raffle and Wagon Wheel Charities Auction will support scholarships and local charities.
The plethora of activities and amount of fun to be had – all in one place during one weekend – is mind boggling. The Victoria Advocate encourages all to take full advantage of Western Days in Yorktown and help support the Crossroads community in the process.
