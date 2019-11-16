Election season is officially upon us, and the number of people who have filed for office is lagging so far.
In the coming three weeks, many Democratic and Republican party officials will be eager to take the necessary paperwork from candidates who are filing for the primaries.
They are available and willing to take paperwork, but unfortunately, all too often people do not come and the positions on the ballot remain open. In the end, the races are decided in the primary and are left uncontested in the general election.
The ability to have a free and open election in which people of all walks of life can seek elected office to be the voice of their friends, neighbors and strangers is a freedom and privilege not many countries allow in the world.
Having full ballots from the top federal office to the last precinct chairman in both the primaries and the general election is vital if we really want to have a say in electing the best possible person for the job.
Oftentimes, after the primary elections, the winner is known on the local level because the candidate does not have an opponent for the general election.
It is important to have a contested election in November to give voters a voice in electing local officials.
Finding candidates is hard. For many reasons, people do not want to put themselves out in front of the public to withstand the public scrutiny of running for office.
The Crossroads has many qualified people who could and should run for office. Adding to the pool of candidates from both parties would enhance the choices with smart, community-minded public servants.
Drawbacks of running for elected office are numerous, but potential candidates need to be service-minded, knowing they will have to raise money for advertising and election-related swag, be available to their constituents 24/7 and be willing to listen to problems and work toward solutions.
Public service is one of the greatest services a person can offer a community. A true public servant is not measured by his or her political party affiliation but instead by how they treat all the people they serve and the work they do to make their communities better, safer places to live.
No one should ever go into public office blind to the responsibilities. Anyone interested in seeking public office should do their homework. Go to the office; ask questions of the current officeholder; study the budgets; talk to the people the officeholder would represent; and, if applicable, attend meetings, such as commissioners court, to learn about the process.
All of this preparation helps the candidates understand if this is truly the office they want to hold.
It also allows them to be prepared to answer their constituents’ questions.
It also helps them prepare a plan of work in the event they are elected.
Running for elected office is a lot of work, but if the candidate enters the race for the right reasons, they will come out at the end a better person, win or lose, with a clearer idea of what the public wants and needs.
With three weeks left to file, there is still plenty of time for candidates to do their homework and throw their hats into the ring to run the race of their lives.
It is time to fill the ballots in the Republican and Democratic primaries so voters will also have a choice in the November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.