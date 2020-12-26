This pandemic has been tough.
We haven’t seen some friends in months, and many of us have skipped once cherished holiday visits with family.
Money is short, and lines for food banks and soup kitchens are tragically long.
Some of us have even lost friends and family.
And, let’s be real, no one actually enjoys wearing a mask.
But for all the challenges, hardships and tragedies that have become normal in this brave new world, there’s some in our community who have faced a whole, additional level of pandemic adversities.
Our community’s nurses, doctors, EMTs as well as hospital and clinic workers of all kinds have and continue to perform vital work day after day, month after month.
They are literally saving lives.
And they do that work despite the very real danger of becoming infected with the coronavirus themselves.
A nine-month investigation by The Guardian involving more than 70 reporters estimates that close to 2,900 U.S. health care workers have died from COVID-19. The majority of those deaths were among health care workers younger than 60.
But they know, and we know that we need them more than ever.
In the Crossroads, more than 340 people have died of COVID-19. At least 15,000 Crossroads residents have been infected, and more than 70 people are so sick they require hospitalization. That is a lot to say the least.
Bill Pozzi, Victoria County’s Republican chairman, is of those people who required hospitalization.
Pozzi is a natural storyteller whose eyes flash when talking about his truly incredible life experiences. He served our country in the jungles of Vietnam as a Navy Seal and was one of the divers who recovered the Apollo 11 capsule after it splashed down in the ocean after landing on the moon.
But a recent guest column submitted by him was not nearly as enthralling as it was terrifying.
Pozzi described a severe COVID-19 infection that attacked his body and mind. Selflessly, he worried that COVID-19 would kill him, leaving his family with a burden.
During his time in the hospital, Pozzi learned first hand the professionalism and dedication of our community’s front-line health workers. That experience caused him to offer those workers with deep, honest words of gratitude.
And, having come out of his battle with COVID-19 with his life intact, Pozzi urged his neighbors to not only take safety precautions seriously but also recognize the health workers who risk themselves to help others.
“I am eternally grateful for everyone who works at the three facilities in Victoria. I am thankful to have experienced clean, well-managed facilities with hearty food where the objective is to get you well and get you home,” Pozzi wrote. “Be thankful, Victoria, for the wonderful people who work there, and do the best for our region’s health. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
