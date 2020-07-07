There's nothing quite like watching a garden grow.
"It makes you feel alive," says Brenda Heinold, Victoria County Master Gardener Association president. "It's therapeutic. We all respond to growing things."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, its grocery shortages and massive economic uncertainty, more Crossroads residents are turning to gardens to supplement their diets and incomes.
Although Heinold says gardening certainly has its pragmatic benefits, it can also be great for the mind, body and soul.
Every day, Heinold starts her morning by strolling through her home garden, examining her plants for new blossoms and shoots.
That activity, she says, is nearly universal in its ability bringing joy. After all, humans are predisposed to loving babies, whether they be young people, pets or plants.
But that joy does not come without work – although gardening chores have a unique quality for being fun, she says.
Gardening also stimulates the body and is classified by the American Heart Association as a moderate exercise, which it recommends at least 2½ hours of each week.
When the work is done, those with gardens may find themselves with a space that is ideal for relaxing and recharging.
That's one reason Heinold encourages gardeners to consider planting flowers and not just fruits or vegetables.
When sitting with her husband on their covered patio surrounded by flower beds, it's easy to see her point.
Who doesn't enjoy an afternoon whiled away watching butterflies and hummingbirds flit among a living bouquet of fragrant flowers?
