Get your cookies! The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas are learning all kinds of lessons while satisfying the collective sweet tooth in the Crossroads.
The Girl Scout cookie program teaches five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Earlier this month, the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas received a shipment of 21,488 cases of cookies, which we encourage Crossroads residents to enjoy.
Through Feb. 21, the Girl Scouts in the area will be selling their famous Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbreads, Caramel Chocolate Chips, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yays. This is the last year to get the S’mores because they are being discontinued, and Toast-Yays, French-toast inspired cookies, are new this year.
Each box of cookies costs $4, except for the gluten-free variety, Caramel Chocolate Chip, which costs $5 per box. The best way to purchase cookies if you don’t know a local Girl Scout is to go to the website, gsgst.org, and select the “Find Cookies” link that is updated with some of the locations of the Girl Scout booths in the area, though fewer exist because of the pandemic. You simply enter a zip code to find locations nearby.
The Girl Scouts set sales goals and develop basic business plans to reach their goals. They develop a budget, take cookie orders, handle money and gain valuable practical life skills such as the ability to talk to all kinds of people. They learn about honesty and responsibility through their cookie sales. Is there a better way to satisfy that sweet tooth?
Alethalena Luers, 10, who attends JR Elementary School in Port Lavaca, is among 1,668 area Girl Scouts selling cookies this season. She said selling cookies teaches her to be wise with money and help people.
Her strategy for selling the cookies is to be nice to everybody she knows and meets.
Her strategy worked because last year her goal was to sell 2,000 boxes, she sold 2,100.
This year, however, her goal is 300 because she is not setting up a table to sell cookies, she is only selling online because of the pandemic.
With COVID-19, each Scout has received an online link from which to sell cookies for safety reasons.
Those who have decided to set up booths have selected locations such as Fossati’s, GNC at Victoria Mall, Baskin Robbins and IHOP.
The Girl Scouts' cookie program teaches worthwhile lessons while giving the community a sweet occasion to look forward to every year. The proceeds from the cookie sales go back to the troops to fund enriching experiences for the girls and for recognition and awards for the girls who excel in their cookie sales, among other things.
We encourage everyone to support our local Girl Scouts and purchase some cookies.
