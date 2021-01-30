Texas’ agriculture industry has a new crop that could be a payload for the industry.
This past summer and fall, the first crop of hemp with a THC of 0.3% was grown in Edna – possibly the first legal crop of its kind in the Crossroads.
The crop, while still in its infancy, could take off in popularity for traditional as well as nontraditional farmers. But a lot more research and planning has to be done.
During the 2019 state legislature, lawmakers made legal the growth and use of hemp which is a derivative of the marijuana plant, as long as the level o f THC, the primary intoxicating chemical in marijuana, is no more than 0.3%.
The 2018 federal farm bill also made it legal.
For the next year state Extension Service researchers spent a lot of time learning about the new crop, talking to producers in other states and learning how it is grown in the varying soils and climates found in Texas. They were tasked with also writing the regulations for licensing.
While hemp at this THC level is legal, marijuana is still illegal in Texas.
Victoria County has a $100-million ag industry with the traditional crops of corn, grain sorghum, cotton, rice and others. These crops have been the mainstay of the industry for decades.
Like hemp, they too were the fledgling crop at some point as researchers studied the same elements they are doing with hemp – seed quality, soil compatibility and optimal growing temperatures, among others.
The research has helped farmers produce better crops with higher yields over the years.
Extension specialists will tell you they have a lot to learn about hemp, but with their research they will. They have a long history of successful research and testing growing conditions
Researchers also have to establish guidelines for other business infrastructure of the crop including processors and marketers.
As with the traditional crops, infrastructure is here to take the raw product to storage facilities until it is sold for commercial use in products.
Until warehouses are available for storage, the demand for large production of hemp will not be realistic.
The Edna farmers are doing everything themselves this season from planting to harvest to processing to product production and sales. They know in order for their business to grow as it has in other states, they or other ag businesses will have to establish the infrastructure.
Hemp is a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide. The global hemp market was estimated to be about $3.5 billion in 2019 by market research business Valuates Reports and is expected to grow to about $18.8 billion by 2025.
It will take a while for the crop and its products to be large contributors in Texas.
Advertisements for CBD oils and products made with the oil from hemp are everywhere in the Crossroads. These products are coming from out of state.
But now that Texas farmers can legally produce hemp, it’s time for the products to be made by Texas-grown hemp.
The demand is there, but it will take time to establish the product in Texas.
