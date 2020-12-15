Hoping it all works out is not an option for Goliad County.
It’s been two weeks since residents learned of the impending shutdown of the Coleto Creek Power Plant. For years, the plant generated millions of tax dollars annually for the county and funded a significant proportion of its government services.
For a county government with an $8.2 million budget for fiscal year 2021, county government leaders cannot afford to hope the hole in the budget will fix itself.
After all, many important services in the county, such as fire departments, the sheriff’s office and EMS have a history of doing more with less.
For potentially life-saving services such as those, there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room, and efficient and creative budget management can only go so far.
In 2018, controversy arose when the commissioners court considered funding cuts that would have removed two deputies from the sheriff’s office.
At the time, Sheriff Kirby Brumby argued that such a cut in funding would drastically hinder law enforcement capabilities by his office, which was already tasked with patrolling a sizeable county with a minimal number of deputies.
Monday night, County Judge Mike Bennett acknowledged a potential shortfall in funding for some volunteer fire departments after fundraising efforts came up short this year.
“I think we’re at a spot where we have more fires than we have dollars,” Bennett said.
Also at that meeting, a commissioner asked for funding to move the EMS department into a new double-wide trailer after working out of a insufficiently small single-wide trailer for the past two years.
But there is good news. Also at that Monday meeting, Bennett said he was in talks to get a major facility built at near the soon to be defunct Coleto plant.
And at least two solar power facilities are moving closer to opening shop in Goliad County. Although those solar facilities would restore a good portion of the tax revenue lost from Coleto Creek, that portion is merely a fraction of the lost money.
Those potential boons to Goliad County’s tax base are promising, but they are by no means yet certain.
And county leaders should remember that and make restoring the tax revenue an absolute top priority.
The very lives of county residents may depend on it.
