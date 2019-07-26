Editor, the Advocate:
On Wednesday afternoon, I was on the Loop (Highway 59 – Highway 77 – Zac Lentz Parkway, depending on who you are talking to) going to Victoria. I was approaching the 236 and 1685 exit, when I had a flat on the front driver’s side. I proceeded to call roadside assistance and was told someone would be coming. I sat and waited longer than normal, watching all the cars and trucks going to and from Victoria. After some time, a truck stopped behind me and I thought it was roadside assistance, but it wasn’t. It was a really nice and kind man by the name of Chris, asking if I was having trouble. I explained to him that I was waiting for someone to come. He offered to go ahead and change the tire for me. He was all finished when roadside assistance finally showed up. Chris works for Southern Field Maintenance; the company should feel good knowing they have that kind of employee there. I sent a prayer up to God thanking him and Chris. I cannot thank Chris enough for taking the time to stop, offering help and taking care of the matter. May God bless Chris each and every day.
Linda J. Chaudier, Victoria
