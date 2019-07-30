Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding “Broken Checks and Balances”:
This entire situation smells fishy. When spending the public’s tax money, which includes Harvey recovery money, there should be total transparency. Sounds like a lot of cover-up going on. Rubber stamping?
The Victoria County auditor said she “would have to research” her job responsibility as to her job relating to the control over spending. Some government employees (and ex-employees) need to be held responsible for what they have done. Does anyone ever get a blank credit card bill and just pay it without knowing what the heck the charges are? Oh, that’s your personal money, and not the taxpayer’s money!
Margaret Rosenquest, Victoria
