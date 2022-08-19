News that a multibillion-dollar “clean” oil refinery is going to be constructed in Victoria County brings so many positives with it: Hundreds more good-paying jobs, new technology to keep the production relatively “green,” added revenue to local governments and more business for the Port of Victoria.
It also raises a watchful eye from the public.
So far, most of the details behind the $5.6 billion refinery in Bloomington are not public. The Victoria Advocate was able to get a glimpse of the refinery’s scope from documents filed by the Bloomington Independent School District with the state to establish a tax break for the plant. The companies behind the refinery are Southern Rock Energy Partners and its subsidiary, Prairie Energy Partners, both of which are based in El Campo.
What we know is the plant will generate over 420 jobs in Bloomington and will process 250,000 barrels of oil a day. The company says it will use methods that would cut the amount of greenhouse gases it releases through the use of “blue hydrogen.” It also would capture carbon dioxide emissions from a source used in hydrogen production; use renewable energy in its operation; and reduce water consumption by recycling and reusing wastewater.
Which is a perfect fit for this location at this time. As the nation cries for more fuel at lower costs, it likewise has developed a green movement railing against more fossil fuels. This plant could allay most concerns from both quarters.
Construction of the Bloomington refinery could begin next year and be completed and in operation in 2025.
This would be the first large oil refinery built in the United States in over 40 years — ranking among the 30 largest in the country — and it comes at a time when electric cars and rooftop solar cells are helping to power our everyday lives.
More electricity is being generated by solar and wind than ever before. For instance, a massive wind farm has been proposed off the Galveston coast in the Gulf of Mexico to help shore up our stressed power grid. The U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it would be built about 24 nautical miles offshore and could eventually power 2.3 million homes.
So much has yet to be learned about the refinery from the company and government regulators, and clearly more transparency is needed from both, but this refinery could further help establish Victoria County, the Port of Victoria, Bloomington and surrounding communities as a new energy powerhouse.
With all that, Southern Rock and Prairie Energy are to be commended for taking a risk and wading into uncharted energy waters.
We’ll keep a watchful eye on the companies and regulators. We also can still encourage a successful green refinery in Bloomington that will help ease gas prices and the energy crunch while being mindful of the public’s role as stewards of the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.