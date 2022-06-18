As we celebrate Juneteenth we need to also look at where this nation, state and area are on accepting people who are different from us.
Juneteenth celebrates the day in which slaves in Texas learned they had been freed through the Emancipation Proclamation. The news got to Texas more than two years after President Lincoln signed the bill.
When we celebrate this important day in our history, we must remember where our country was at that point in its growth and the strides it has made since then for all people to be equal.
But we also need to look at the steps we as a nation need to take to make sure all people are equal no matter the color of their skin, their ethnicity, their culture or what part of the city they live.
We all should live together as one. We all should be able to get the same jobs, eat in the same restaurants, get our hair cut in the same salons without being afraid of being treated differently or worse, turned away.
Gone are the days of segregated water fountains and public restrooms. But unfortunately, not gone are public events where only one ethnicity is represented.
As we work toward a more equal world, we need to work to be more inclusive of all people. We need to make everyone feel welcome and valued, no matter the scenario whether it be a community, governmental or private gathering.
Often when planning an event, we say all are invited, but when someone who doesn’t fit the appearance of others gathered shows up, that person is not made to feel a part of the event.
We as a community must do better. We must include everyone and truly make them a part of the community.
We never know what that person has to offer until we talk with them and get to know them. That person may have the organizational skills the group is looking for.
We must get to know our neighbors and make them all feel a part of the community. We must delete the arbitrary boundary lines of where we live so our neighborhoods are part of the entire city.
For our community and nation to continue to grow we can’t afford to keep separating ourselves from people who are different from us. America is the great melting pot of cultures, and we must continue to welcome the new cultures and help them become a part of the greatest country in the world.
So today as we celebrate Juneteenth, make note of what you can do to be more inclusive with the people you work with or the people you meet. And then follow through with it.
Our community will be better for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.