The Census Bureau announced recently that they have moved the last day to respond to the 2020 Census up one month to Sept. 30th. The Census Bureau also will be hiring more employees to help conduct a complete and accurate count.
According to self-responded data on the 2020census.gov website, Victoria County only has a Census completion percentage of 60.5% and it is ranked 39th in Texas.
The leading counties in the country have an 84.6% completion rate. Texas as a state is ranked 38th in the country with a completion rate of 61.9%. Our neighboring counties of Calhoun, Aransas and Refugio have completion rates of 38.1%, 39% and 40.8% respectfully. DeWitt County and Goliad County have completion rates of 53.4% and 48.7%.
I am writing to stress the importance of completing your 2020 Census. Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and to draw district lines for the Texas Senate, the Texas House of Representatives and the State Board of Education.
Additionally, Census data is used to inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to the states. As we saw during Hurricane Harvey, that federal funding is important to our community, our businesses and our families.
Now, as we face a new threat in Covid-19, we need to make sure we are accurately counting the number of residents in our community who may rely on that assistance in the coming years.
You can do your part by responding to the Census at https://my2020census.gov/, calling 844-330-2020 or by filling out the questionnaire that was mailed to you.
Census workers may even come to your door. They are taking proper safety measures to wear masks and remain at a distance, so please follow their guidance while assisting them in filling out your Census.
As you can see, 2021 has significant implications for our state and it all starts with each and every one of you responding to the Census. So please make sure you respond to the Census by Sept. 30th and let my office know if you have any questions.
