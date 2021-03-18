I have been very surprised by Victoria citizens showing interest in the Republican Party.
We have had an increase in volunteers, to be precinct chairs, inquire about running for public office, opposing Democrat candidates in Democrat strong holds, and start organizations that support the Republican Party.
I think the catalysts for this movement was the 2020 general presidential election that was perceived by most Republicans to be stolen by seven states, and being unfairly treated by the courts.
Conservative folks who were non-political before the election can now see the necessity of getting involved in politics. Their beloved country is slipping into a nation of rules, regulations and executive orders, not to support the common man, but to bolster the corporations, unions and the liberal agenda.
In Victoria the Young Republicans are building a new organization, that is very vocal and conservative.
Thank God younger people are getting involved, they are the ones who will inherit this federal liberal mess.
We have three new candidates who are running for school board, there is a lot of energy and money in these races and if successful will reshape the Victoria school district.
We have had a lot of inquiries about being a precinct chair. Victoria County is divided into 35 precincts and we have a number of openings for chairpersons. If you have ever thought about getting involved, talk to us and we will explain the painless process. We welcome new folks into the Victoria County Republican Party.
Democrat bills like HR 1 would change the country forever, promoting voter fraud, ballot harvesting and same day voter registration. I believe this bill would create one party rule, wiping out the Republican Party.
Most folks see through this evil and want to react to it. They do not want to live in a socialist paradise, where the taxation rate is confiscatory, and services are few. California is a good example of the one-party system, that takes from the people who work hard and give to those who scam the system.
I think in 2022 we will see the purging of the left-wing Republicans, they will lose in the primary, and replaced by folks who are loyal to party principles and not buckle under to the demands of the political establishment.
As of this date, over 1.8 million people have signed the recall petition of the ultra-left wing California Governor Newsom. This is a positive sign that even the sheep in the Golden State can be awakened. New York Governor Cuomo has much opposition to his personal failings and his maniacal shut down of that once thriving state. People are voting with their feet, becoming economic refugees in search of fair pastures.
After the 2020 election I was devastated by the “election results.” I am now a bit optimistic that we can save the country from the radical left. If we assert our Tenth Amendment states right, promote leaders who will put America first, and pull together, we might be able to save the Republic, and give the next generation a better country than we inherited.
